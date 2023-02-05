Home

Video Gallery

World News: Former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf Passes Away At 79 In Dubai – Watch Video

World News: Former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf Passes Away At 79 In Dubai – Watch Video

Musharraf was ailing from amyloidosis and had been undergoing treatment since March 2016

Pakistan’s Former President General (retd.) Pervaiz Musharraf has passed away in Dubai on Sunday, Pakistani media channels have revealed. The 10th President of Pakistan, Musharraf, has been ill for a long time. After the federal government was overthrown by the military in 1999, he was elected president. Musharraf, a four-star general of the Pakistani army, was born in 1943 in the historic city of Delhi, India. The former Pakistani military ruler probably came closest to resolving the Kashmir issue with India but was also the main driver behind the cross-border intrusions that triggered the Kargil conflict. Watch video