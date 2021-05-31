World No Tobacco Day 2021: No Tobacco Day is a day we look back at the bad habit of chewing or smoking tobacco that can wreak havoc on a person’s health. It is observed to raise awareness about the perilous consequences of chewing or smoking tobacco. According to the World Health Organization, tobacco is one of the major risk factors for many chronic diseases, including cancer, lung disease, cardiovascular disease, and stroke. As per WHO data, tobacco accounts for nearly 1.35 million deaths every year in India. In conversation with Dr Manoj Goel, Director of Pulmonology, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine at Fortis Hospital, Gurgaon who explains the harmful effects of tobacco use.Also Read - Summer Foot Care: Best And Effective Tips To Get Pretty And Smooth Feet During Summer | Watch Video