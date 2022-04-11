World Parkinson’s Day 2022: Every year we observe 11th of April as World Parkinson’s Day, globally. This day is celebrated to raise awareness about Parkinson’s disease which is a progressive neurological disease. This day is also marked as the birthday of Dr. James Parkinson’s who was the first person to describe about this disease. The disease is characterized by stiffness, slowness of movement, shaking, balance and coordination issues and difficulty in waling and talking. Parkinson’s disease is incurable, but if made necessary dietary changes, it can be managed. This year the theme for World Parkinson’s Day is integrated healthcare. In this video, we have with us Dr Pavan Pai, Interventional Neurologist, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road, who will give us a brief insight on Parkison’s disease, it’s signs, symptoms, causes and treatment. Watch video.Also Read - Covid Teeth Alert: Can Coronavirus Affect Your Teeth? Here Are Possible Symptoms Explained - Watch