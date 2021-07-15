World plastic surgery day is observed on July 15 every year. Generally, people associate this field of medical research with frivolous, narcissistic changes to someone’s body, and many believe it to be against nature. In fact, plastic surgery is not simply for making you look good; it also serves other important functions. Doctor Nilesh Satbhai, Senior Consultant for Plastic, Hand and Reconstructive Surgery at Global Hospital, Mumbai who explains what plastic surgery really is and how it benefits people.