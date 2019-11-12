Characterized by chest pain, fever, sore throat, chills, etc., both bronchitis and pneumonia are quite confusing. Most of the people believe they both are the same. However, that is not the case. Bronchitis is the infection of the bronchial tubes known to carry air to the lungs whereas pneumonia is the infection of the air sacs, called alveoli. It is the place where oxygen passes into the blood. Bronchitis majorly occurs due to viruses that cause influenza. Also, cigarette smoking, air pollution, dust, and toxic gases also cause the problem. However, pneumonia can occur due to both bacteria and viruses. Basically children below 2 years and older people above 65 are at increased risk of developing the condition. Bronchitis can affect anyone and can potentially lead to pneumonia gradually if persisted for a longer period of time. Watch this video to know about the difference between these two conditions from the experts.