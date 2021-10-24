World Polio Day 2021 : Polio also called as poliomyelitis is a life-threatening viral illness that spreads through contaminated food and water and affects only human beings. This disease is the most severe symptoms of paralysis which can lead to permanent disability, difficulty in breathing and sometimes can also cause death. Every year we witness 24th October as World Polio Day across the globe. This day is celebrated to raise awareness for polio vaccination and eradication of polio. In this video, we will give you a brief explanation on what is Polio. Watch video.Also Read - Arjun Kapoor Fat to Fit Journey And Jaqueline Fernandez's Fitness Secret And Workout Routine| Watch Video