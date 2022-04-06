World Skin Health Day: Skincare Myths Debunked Skincare is of utmost importance, we all indulge in multiple routines to take care of our skin. which makes sense since it’s the first thing other people see. Our skin is the largest organ of our body and that is why it is important to take good care of it. Most people tend to try out many remedies and treatments for skincare. But there are a lot of myths about it, In this video dermatologist has busted some of the common skincare myths for you. To know more about these watch the video.Also Read - World Health Day 2022: 5 Simple Yet Effective Health Tips You Should Follow After Every Meal