Home

Video Gallery

World Stroke Day 2023: What Are 5 Foods That Prevent Stroke?

World Stroke Day 2023: What Are 5 Foods That Prevent Stroke?

A stroke occurs when there is a disruption in the blood supply to the brain, leading to a sudden loss of brain function, and October 29th is observed as World Stroke Day. On this occasion, let's see what foods can help benefit this life-threatening condition.

World Stroke Day 2023: A stroke occurs when there is a disruption in the blood supply to the brain, leading to a sudden loss of brain function, and October 29th is observed as World Stroke Day. On this occasion, let’s see what foods can help benefit this life-threatening condition.