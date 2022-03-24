World TB Day 2022: Every year we witness 24th of March as World TB Day globally. It is celebrated to educate the masses about the impact of tuberculosis around the world. The effects of Tuberculosis on people an be really devastating as it directly affects the lungs, but it can also affect brain, kidney and spine. The most common symptoms of TB are continuous coughing, chest pain, fatigue, unintentional weigh loss, fever, chills and loss of appetite. On the occasion of World TB Day, we have with us Dr. Manav Manchanda, Director Respiratory & Sleep Medicine, Asian Hospital of Medical Sciences who will give us a brief insight on the symptoms, early signs, cause and treatment of TB. Watch video.Also Read - New Health Law Draft Bill To Be Introduced Soon, Will Include Various Measures Such As Isolation, Quarantine And Lockdown