World Television Day: History, Significance And What Impact Tv Has Had On Our Everyday Lives | Watch Video
History Of Television: The day was formulated and officially announced by United Nations General Assembly in December 1996 and is celebrated on November 21 every year since then. Watch Video
World Television Day 2022: World Television Day is observed on 21 November, every year. It is a day that recognizes the value and impact of television in our lives. We all know television plays a crucial role in society and in an individual’s life. It is our daily source of entertainment and information. All the entertainment and information that we receive from television helps us to stay updated about the world. Watch Video
Written By: Amit Kumar
