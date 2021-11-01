World Vegan Day 2021 : A vegan diet is something that abstains the consumption of animal products including meat, eggs and diary to promote health benefits. It only involves plant based food and products. Veganism has become a trend these days with more and more people getting increasingly concerned about their health. Every year we witness 1st November as World Vegan Day which is celebrated globally by the vegan community to promote and raise awareness on vegan diet and it’s benefits. In this video we have with us health and fitness coach expert Navjot Kaur who will talk on veganism, it’s significance and more. Watch video.Also Read - List of Foods to Limit or Avoid While Breastfeeding