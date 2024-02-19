Home

Video Gallery

Would CAA have helped the women of Sandeshkhali?

Would CAA have helped the women of Sandeshkhali?

People in Sandeshkhali have been victims of socio-economic and sexual exploitation for years. If poverty was one reason, being Hindu ...

People in Sandeshkhali have been victims of socio-economic and sexual exploitation for years. If poverty was one reason, being Hindu refugees from Bangladesh was another.

Trending Now

Social media platforms are filled with questions, why the women of Sandehkhali didn’t speak out about the alleged sexual exploitation earlier.

You may like to read

Bangla author Diptasya Jash replied to this question and said If you ask why have the villagers not raised their voices yet? I would say, many of these villagers, never got right to vote, may not have seen a voter card. Do you think they would know about their rights, he particularly referred to the illegal citizenship status of the Hindu residents of Sandeshkhali

Giving you an update about what is happening then, The women alleged that Trinamool Zila Parishad member Sheikh Shahjahan, along with his gang, forcefully took over their land and sexually assaulted them. The BJP says that Sheikh Shahjahan created an army of Bangladeshi Muslim youths.

Now the question is WOULD CAA HAVE HELPED VICTIMS OF SANDESHKHALI?

In one of the reports by Indiatoday, it is explained how would the CAA have helped empower the Hindu victims of Sandeshkhali?

The people who inhabit the Sundarban area belong to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, who might not have an idea of the social contract, that is, their relation with the state.

Thousands of people have crossed over to India at different times, since the creation of Bangladesh. Hindus and other minorities have long-faced religious persecution in Bangladesh.

Now CAA will be grant Indian citizenship to. Those who have entered India on or before the cut-off date of December 31, 2014, will be eligible for Indian citizenship.

Though CAA still awaits implementation, but the law when implemented, will grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim migrants who faced religious persecution in Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, a delegation of the National Commission for Women (NCW) led by its chairperson Rekha Sharma is scheduled to visit unrest-hit region today.

Last week two members of NCW had visited the area and submitted a report revealing a “troubling pattern of negligence and complicity” by the Bengal government and law enforcement officials.

#sandeshkhalichaos #sandeshkhaliprotest #sandeshkhali #mamtabanerjee

About Channel:

Your daily dose of videos for the latest and exclusive news from India and the rest of the world. From current affairs, sports, cricket, Bollywood, TV, entertainment, health, business & technology. Stay tuned for happenings around the world powered by India.com.

India.com covers breaking news, latest news, politics, entertainment and sports from India & World.

Subscribe India.com : https://bit.ly/3o7PtHP

Follow us on:-

Download India.com app Link- http://onelink.to/uqwaee

International Users App Link- http://onelink.to/prvyta

Web: http://www.india.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/indiacom/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/indiacom

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/indiadotcom/