WPL 2023 Auction: Indian Cricket Sensation Smriti Mandhana Gets Rs 3.4 Crore – Watch Video

WPL 2023 Auction: Monday’s player auction for the T20 Women’s Premier League (WPL) made top women cricketers millionaires overnight. Smriti Mandhana bagged a huge deal of Rs 3.4 crore with the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.