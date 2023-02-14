Top Trending Videos

WPL 2023 Auction: Indian Cricket Sensation Smriti Mandhana Gets Rs 3.4 Crore – Watch Video

India's left-handed opener Smriti Mandhana attracted the highest winning bid Rs 3.4 crore

Published: February 14, 2023 1:53 PM IST

By Karan Nanda | Edited by Karan Nanda

WPL 2023 Auction: Monday’s player auction for the T20 Women’s Premier League (WPL) made top women cricketers millionaires overnight. Smriti Mandhana bagged a huge deal of Rs 3.4 crore with the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

