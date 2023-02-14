Top Trending Videos

  • Home
  • Video Gallery
  • WPL 2023 Auction: Jhulan Goswami On How Mumbai Indian Players Were Picked – Watch Video

WPL 2023 Auction: Jhulan Goswami On How Mumbai Indian Players Were Picked – Watch Video

“We had planned for certain cricketers and at the end of the day we are happy with the players we have picked,” said Jhulan Goswami

Published: February 14, 2023 11:59 AM IST

By Karan Nanda | Edited by Karan Nanda

Indian bowling legend and now mentor of Mumbai Indians felt the franchisee picked up the right players with a certain plan for at least 3 to 4 years. Mumbai Indians secured the services of Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur for Rs 1.8 crores as well as England’s Nat Sciver-Brunt for a huge 3.2 crore in the recently-concluded Women’s IPL auction in Mumbai on Monday.

Also Watch

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: February 14, 2023 11:59 AM IST