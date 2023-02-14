Home

Video Gallery

WPL 2023 Auction: Jhulan Goswami On How Mumbai Indian Players Were Picked – Watch Video

WPL 2023 Auction: Jhulan Goswami On How Mumbai Indian Players Were Picked – Watch Video

“We had planned for certain cricketers and at the end of the day we are happy with the players we have picked,” said Jhulan Goswami

Indian bowling legend and now mentor of Mumbai Indians felt the franchisee picked up the right players with a certain plan for at least 3 to 4 years. Mumbai Indians secured the services of Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur for Rs 1.8 crores as well as England’s Nat Sciver-Brunt for a huge 3.2 crore in the recently-concluded Women’s IPL auction in Mumbai on Monday.