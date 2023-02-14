WPL 2023 Auction: Mithali Raj On Gujarat Titans Auctioned Players – Watch Video
Gujarat Giants are banking on all-rounders and they bought plenty of players who can contribute in both the departments
WPL 2023 Auction: Former Indian Women’s team captain & now Gujarat Titan women’s team coach Mithali Raj on Monday felt it was the responsibility of her franchisee to get the right balance in the team keeping future in mind.
Also Watch
Also Read:
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.