Home

Video Gallery

WPL 2023 Auction: Mithali Raj On Gujarat Titans Auctioned Players – Watch Video

WPL 2023 Auction: Mithali Raj On Gujarat Titans Auctioned Players – Watch Video

Gujarat Giants are banking on all-rounders and they bought plenty of players who can contribute in both the departments

WPL 2023 Auction: Former Indian Women’s team captain & now Gujarat Titan women’s team coach Mithali Raj on Monday felt it was the responsibility of her franchisee to get the right balance in the team keeping future in mind.