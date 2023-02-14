Top Trending Videos

WPL 2023 Auction: Mithali Raj On Gujarat Titans Auctioned Players – Watch Video

Gujarat Giants are banking on all-rounders and they bought plenty of players who can contribute in both the departments

Published: February 14, 2023 11:14 AM IST

By Karan Nanda | Edited by Karan Nanda

WPL 2023 Auction: Former Indian Women’s team captain & now Gujarat Titan women’s team coach Mithali Raj on Monday felt it was the responsibility of her franchisee to get the right balance in the team keeping future in mind.

