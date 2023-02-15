Home

WPL Auction 2023: Jaisa Akhtar First J&k Cricketer Roped In By Delhi Capitals – Watch video

Jaisa became the first woman cricketer from Jammu and Kashmir to be picked by Delhi Capitals in Women’s Premier League (WPL) during the auction

WPL Auction 2023: Celebrations refused to die down at the residence of Jasia Akhtar ever since she became the first woman cricketer from Jammu and Kashmir to be picked by Delhi Capitals in Women’s Premier League (WPL) during the auction held in Mumbai on Monday.The 34-year-old Jasia was picked at a base price of Rs 20 lakhs.