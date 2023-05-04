Top Trending Videos

  • Home
  • Video Gallery
  • Wrestler Protest: Scuffle Between Wrestlers, Delhi Police At Jantar Mantar

Wrestler Protest: Scuffle Between Wrestlers, Delhi Police At Jantar Mantar

A scuffle broke out at Jantar Mantar between the wrestlers, who are protesting against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, and personnel of the Delhi Police late on Wednesday. Several videos of the incident went viral on social media, one of which showed some protesters accusing one policeman of being drunk.

Published: May 4, 2023 10:24 AM IST

By Video Desk | Edited by Video Desk

A scuffle broke out at Jantar Mantar between the wrestlers, who are protesting against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, and personnel of the Delhi Police late on Wednesday. Several videos of the incident went viral on social media, one of which showed some protesters accusing one policeman of being drunk.

Also Watch

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: May 4, 2023 10:24 AM IST