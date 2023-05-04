Home

Wrestler Protest: Scuffle Between Wrestlers, Delhi Police At Jantar Mantar

A scuffle broke out at Jantar Mantar between the wrestlers, who are protesting against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, and personnel of the Delhi Police late on Wednesday. Several videos of the incident went viral on social media, one of which showed some protesters accusing one policeman of being drunk.

