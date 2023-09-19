By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Wrestlers fight on a bullet train in Japan | Watch
Japanese pro wrestlers traded the ring for the Shinkansen as they battled on board one of Japan's super-fast bullet trains on Monday (September 18).Tokyo-based DDT Pro-Wrestling organised the match with the group renting out an entire car on the train operated by Central Japan Railway, or JR Central.
