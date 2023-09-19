Wrestlers fight on a bullet train in Japan | Watch

Home

Japanese pro wrestlers traded the ring for the Shinkansen as they battled on board one of Japan's super-fast bullet trains on Monday (September 18).Tokyo-based DDT Pro-Wrestling organised the match with the group renting out an entire car on the train operated by Central Japan Railway, or JR Central.

