Wrestlers Protest: Delhi Police Detains Geeta Phogat, Block Entry of Wrestlers at Jantar Mantar

Delhi Police on Thursday blocked entry of wrestlers at the venue where their fellow grapplers have been protesting against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Even as Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia held a press conference at the protest site at Jantar Mantar, the police refused entry of the wrestlers to the venue.

Published: May 5, 2023 11:10 AM IST

By Video Desk | Edited by Video Desk

