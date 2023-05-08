Wrestlers Protest: Farmers Create Ruckus At Jantar Mantar, Wrestlers Appeal To Maintain Peace – Watch Video
A large number of farmers from Punjab reached Jantar Mantar on Monday. During this the farmers broke the police barricades. After which the wrestlers have appealed to the farmers to maintain peace.
Wrestlers Protest: Wrestler protest continue at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar. Meanwhile, a large number of farmers from Punjab reached Jantar Mantar on Monday. During this the farmers broke the police barricades after which the wrestlers have appealed to the farmers to maintain peace. Let us tell you, women wrestlers have accused WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment. Wrestlers are demanding action against WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment
Also Read:
- Farmer Leaders Join Protesting Wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, Demand WFI Chief’s Arrest | Latest Updates
- Security Beefed Up at Delhi Borders as Farmers Plan to Visit Protesting Wrestlers Today | 10 Points
- Sourav Ganguly Breaks Silence On Wrestler's Protest, Says 'Let Them Fight Their Battle' | WATCH VIDEO
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.