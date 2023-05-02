Wrestlers’ protest not against any WFI rule: Bajrang Punia
Wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar in Delhi against WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for allegedly harassing female wrestlers held a Press Conference on May 02, where wrestler Bajrang Punia said that the ongoing protest is about sexual harassment faced by female wrestlers, and not against any rule.
