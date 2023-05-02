Top Trending Videos

Wrestlers’ protest not against any WFI rule: Bajrang Punia

Wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar in Delhi against WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for allegedly harassing female wrestlers held a Press Conference on May 02, where wrestler Bajrang Punia said that the ongoing protest is about sexual harassment faced by female wrestlers, and not against any rule.

Published: May 2, 2023 9:42 PM IST

