WTC 2023: How India Can Still Make It To Finals Even If They Lose Border Gavaskar Trophy – Watch Video

Several different permutations and combinations might be used to advance India to the WTC finals along with Australia, Sri Lanka, and South Africa as they are vying for a spot in the finals.

Sports: The possibilities and pairings of India participating in the final of the greatest Test competition are becoming more and more complex as the World Test Championship approaches. The calculations have undoubtedly altered for Rohit Sharma and his team now that Pakistan and New Zealand are playing to a draw. Pakistan, the traditional opponent of India, may not even be eligible after losing the most recent series against England and failing to win the two-match Test series against New Zealand, which means the Babar Azam-led team cannot and will not travel to England. This leaves India in a powerful position to win the ICC World Test Championship. Watch video

Written By: Piyush kumar