WTC Final: India disappoints in batting-friendly conditions, Aus continues to dominate – Watch Video

In the batting-friendly conditions of the Oval, Pat Cummins-led Australia dominated India on Day 02. India attempted to mount a comeback after the pacers removed Travis Head and Steve Smith early in the second session, but Australia managed to score 469 runs in the first innings. While India’s top order continued to struggle, and on Day 02, trailing by 318 runs with five-wicket gone.At the close of play on Day 02, India had posted 151/5 at Oval. KS Bharat (5*) and Rahane (29*) were unbeaten at the crease as the stumps were drawn at the end of the final session.