WTC Final: Australia in driver’s seat on Day after Travis Head’s ton and Steve Smith’s 95 – Watch Video

Steve Smith and Travis Head shine against India on the first day of the World Test Championship 2023 final at the Oval London on June 07.

Steve Smith and Travis Head shine against India on the first day of the World Test Championship 2023 final at the Oval London on June 07. Australia are 327/3 at stumps with Head unbeaten on 146 off just 156 balls, and Smith just five away from his hundred. Head’s century came in just 106 balls, hitting down 22 fours and one six. Smith and Head continued their onslaught in the final session and ensured that they stayed unbeaten at the close of play.