WTC Final: London decorated ahead of India Vs Australia clash at the Oval – Watch Video

The beautiful city of London is decorated and ready to celebrate the festival of cricket with great enthusiasm. India and Australia are set to square off in the WTC final starting from June 07. The summit clash between two cricketing giants will take place at the Oval in London. The prestigious Oval cricket ground is ready to witness a highly anticipated WTC final. The No 1 and No 2 ranked sides in ICC Test Team rankings will play each other in the marquee final. However, neither team enjoying a particularly good record at the venue. Earlier, India dethroned Australia to become number one ranked Test team.

