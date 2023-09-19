Home

WWE: The Rock Breaks Records at WrestleMania 32 With His Return To WWE

Dwayne Johnson aka 'The Rock' surprised his fans by marking his return to WWE on September 15 at the WWE's SmackDown event

Dwayne Johnson, popularly known as ‘The Rock,’ made a comeback on World Wrestling Entertainment. Fans were left stunned after The Rock made his shocking return at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado on September 15. The Rock unexpectedly made his comeback on the first edition of Smackdown. He has established a prominent presence beyond the world of sports entertainment, becoming a globally renowned celebrity. Whether in the WWE ring or on the silver screen, he has consistently demonstrated his talents and amassed a massive worldwide fan base. WWE SmackDown is given a fresh energy by his return, which also says much about his personal path.

