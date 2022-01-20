Xiaomi 11T Pro launch : Chinse smartphone brand Xiaomi on Wednesday launched it’s another flagship smartphone Xiaomi 11T Pro launch in Indian market. The smartphones comes up with all latest and cool features like 6.67-inch AMOLED display, 5,000mAh batter with 120W fast charging support, 108 mega pixel camera and Snapdragon 888 chipset. Checkout our latest video to know the key features, full specification and price of this newly launched device.Also Read - Realme 9i With 5,000mAh Battery And Snapdragon 680 Chipset Launched In India, Checkout All Key Features, Specs And Price