Xiaomi 12 Ultra launch : Xiaomi company is soon going to launch it's next flagship smartphone i.e. Xiaomi 12 Ultra. The phone will come up with cool and innovative features like snapdragon 898 chipset, 50 MP primary Samsung GN5 sensor paired with 48 megapixel sensors, 100 W charging and may also include under-display finger print scanner. The smartphone will be successor to MI 11 Ultra smartphone that was launched last year. Watch video to know the expected price, features and specifications of this upcoming gadget in detail and what it has to offer.