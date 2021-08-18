Smarter Living 2022 : Xiaomi has revealed the date for the Smarter Living 2022. The company will be hosting the annual event on 26th of August at 12 noon. Raghu Reddy, the chief business officer of Xiaomi, shared details about the new products MI Notebook model laptop and fitness tracker MI Band 6 which will include striking features and specifications. In this video we will be telling you more about the event and what can you expect out of it. Watch now.Also Read - Ola S1 And S1 Pro: Ola Electric Scooter Launched in India | Top Features, Price And Reservation Details