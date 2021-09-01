Xiaomi MI Band 6 : Xiaomi in it’s Smarter Living Event 2022, announced the launch of MI Band 6 in India. Prior to this, MI Band 5 was launched in India last year. The band will be an upgraded version of MI band 5 with features such as brighter display, long battery life, health monitoring features and Spo2 measurement. Check out this video to have a closer look on what more this product has to offer.Also Read - Fossil to Launch Gen 6 Smartwatch Today. Features and Specifications