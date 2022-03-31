Xiaomi Launches Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus, Redmi Note 11S And Redmi 10 5G: Tech brand Xiaomi in it’s new event has launched three new devices globally. The company unveiled three new smartphones namely Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus, Redmi Note 11S And Redmi 10 5G. These new smartphones are powered by MediaTek Chipset and have 120Hz refresh rate. Redmi 10 5G comes 4GB+64 GB model and is priced at Rs. $199 which is Rs.15,000. Redmi Note 11 Pro comes up with AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, MediaTek Dimensity 920SoC, 8GB RAM, 56 GB internal storage, 108 MP main camera, 4,500mAh battery and 120W HyperCharge. To know more about the features, specs and price of these newly launched phones, do checkout our latest videoAlso Read - Alia Bhatt Unfollows SS Rajamouli On Instagram After RRR's Release, Is She Upset With Limited Screen Time In Film? Deets Inside