Poco M3 Pro 5G: First Look: The Poco M3 Pro 5G has been getting a lot of press since it was announced last month. The Poco M3 Pro 5G is currently the company’s most affordable 5G offering. Starting at Rs.13,999, the Poco M3 Pro 5G still seems unreal for a sub-Rs 15,000 smartphone. It has got all the specifications that tech enthusiasts love and the design that appeals to the youth. However, the actual future-proof version costs Rs.16,000 (6GB RAM, 128GB storage) and here’s the first look of this new device. Watch video and keep an eye for our review in the next few days to know if the phone is an apt for an affordable smartphone buyer. Also Read - Xiaomi to Launch Mi 11 Lite, Mi Watch Revolve Active in India Today: Watch Livestream, Price, Specifications, Sale