Yaariyan 2: Meezaan Jafri Talks About His Bond With Father Jaaved Jaffrey, ‘He Was Very Strict…’ – Exclusive

Yaariyan 2 actor Meezaan Jafri got in an exclusive conversation with india.com and opened up about bond with his father, on love, family and more!

Love, friendship and family are relations simple yet complex. There are multiple layers to these dynamics that are unraveled at different stages of life. Exploring these depths and dynamics, Meezaan Jafri is here with his upcoming movie Yaariyan 2. Yaariyan, directed by Divya Khosla Kumar was a story about changing college friendship and love. But, the sequel will explore unique friend-like relations among siblings. Indulging in an exclusive conversation with India.com, Meezan opened up about his family dynamics, bond with his father Jaaved Jaffrey and more.

Jaaved Jaffrey has been regarded as one of the finest actors in the industry. GenZ and millennials have grown up watching Boogie Woogie and the iconic Takeshi’s Castle that got all of us laughing hard. When asked if he is as chill and funny at home, Meezaan said, “No not all. He is very strict very proper. But now things have changed is bit more chill. We share like chill friends-like dynamic now. But he is still very strict with my younger brother (sic).”

He further added, “I think that now that we have grown and matured it is easier.”

Yaariyan 2 will feature Divya Kumat Khosla, Yash Dasgupta, Meezaan Jafri among others. Unravelling the new-age bonds of family and friends when life brings you at crossroads, the film will be released on October 20 in theatres.

