Yaariyan 2 Review: Public applauds Divya Khosla Kumar, Meezaan Jafri Film

The much-anticipated "Yaariyan 2," a Bollywood adaptation of the Malayalam hit "Bangalore Days," has finally graced the big screen, and ...

Updated: October 21, 2023 5:18 PM IST

By Video Desk

The much-anticipated “Yaariyan 2,” a Bollywood adaptation of the Malayalam hit “Bangalore Days,” has finally graced the big screen, and the initial Twitter reactions are overwhelmingly positive. Social media is ablaze with enthusiastic reviews for the Divya Khosla Kumar-starrer, highlighting its heartwarming portrayal of love, friendship, and sibling bonds.

