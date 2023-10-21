Home

Yaariyan 2 Review: Public applauds Divya Khosla Kumar, Meezaan Jafri Film

The much-anticipated “Yaariyan 2,” a Bollywood adaptation of the Malayalam hit “Bangalore Days,” has finally graced the big screen, and the initial Twitter reactions are overwhelmingly positive. Social media is ablaze with enthusiastic reviews for the Divya Khosla Kumar-starrer, highlighting its heartwarming portrayal of love, friendship, and sibling bonds.

