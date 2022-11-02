YAMAHA TW E7B: Yamaha, one of the leading brands in audio and music has launched its new TWS wireless earbuds, the all new Yamaha TW E7B. These new earbuds are priced at Rs. 24,200/- . We have unboxed these TWS for you and given our first impressions on it. We also tell you about all it’s features and what new you get in it.Also Read - Elon Musk Expected to Charge Twitter Users $20 a Month for a Blue Badge | Watch Video

Fusing meticulous part selection, a large driver structure and Yamaha acoustic tuning expertise, these earbuds deliver full dynamics, remarkable clarity and superb response over the entire frequency spectrum—giving you an astonishingly realistic sonic experience like no other.

Getting the best sound means having the right fit. Our uniquely crafted and ergonomically designed structure features a softly curved oval shape that stays snug in your ear, providing exceptional comfort and rich sound.

Uniquely developed Advanced ANC precisely cancels the outside noise and leaves you with exceptionally clear, accurate sound with all the original nuances. The result? You can fully immerse yourself in the sound and intimately feel the music that the artists intended—without outside noise to disturb you.

Hear every note, anywhere you go. Using external microphones to monitor your environment, Listening Care Advanced intelligently adjusts frequencies in real time to maintain full-range sound at lower listening volumes, allowing you to turn it down without missing any sonic nuances.