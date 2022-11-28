Yami Gautam Birthday: Did You Know That Actress Is A Chai Lover? Interesting Facts About Vicky Donor Actress – Watch

Yami Gautam birthday: Yami Gautam is a multi lingual star and she made it to Kannada, Telugu, Punjabi, Malyalam and Tamil films too. The actress is also a trained pole dancer. Watch video.

Yami Gautam Birthday: One of the most versatile and gorgeous actresses in Bollywood. Yami Gautam is celebrating her 34th birthday today. The actress was born on 28th November in Himachal Pradesh. She got married to the director Aditya Dhar last year. Well, the actress keeps making headlines for both her personal and professional life. From making her Bollywood debut with film Vicky donor to giving the biggest hits like Badlapur, URI, and Kaabil, the actress has come a long way. Well let us tell you that Yami who’s now a popular face in the entertainment industry didn’t want to be an actor. Yes you heard that right. Watch video to know more interesting facts about the actress.