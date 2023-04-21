Home

Yami Gautam Fitness: Here’s How Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga Actress Maintains Her Toned Body, Yami’s Diet And Fitness Secrets Revealed | WATCH

Yami Gautam is very particular about her fitness and hits gym everyday. Yami does functional training and cardio on a regular basis. She also does swimming. Watch video.

Yami Gautam Fitness: The gorgeous Bollywood diva Yami Gautam is one of the most versatile actresses in the industry. She is currently receiving praise for her performance in recently released film Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga. The suspense thriller became the most viewed Indian film on Netflix within two weeks of its premiere on March 24. Well, Yami isn’t just a great actress, but is also known for her slim and toned body. Checkout this video to know her diet and fitness secrets.