Siddhant Chaturvedi And Navya Nanda: AreAmitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter and Gully Boy’s M Sher Siddhant Chaturvedi, the new rumored couple in B-Town? Yes ! You heard that right. Fans have been wondering the relationship status of the duo as both of them have been commenting down on their respective Instagram pictures. Navya recently share a picture in a cute beanie on which Siddhant commented with a chicken emoji. Similarly, Navya also commented on a recent picture of Siddhant with a sun emoji. Even their latest pictures from Hrishikesh also hints that they went on a vacation together. Have a look at this video for more details. Also Read - Explained: How Can Covid-19 Affect Your Children? What Are It's Complications? Expert Speaks - Watch