Here is a list of best moments that happened in Indian sports in year 2021. Neeraj Chopra won Gold Medal at Tokyo Olympic on 7 August. Nethra Kumanan became the first Indian women to qualify at Olympics in Sailing. PV Sindhu won bronze medal at Tokyo Olympic. Indian Men Hockey team won bronze medal at Tokyo games. India won 5 gold, 8 silver and 6 bronze medals at Paralympians.