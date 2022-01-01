Upcoming Bollywood films 2022 : This year we witnessed the release of some really hit Bollywood films like Antim, Sooryavanshi and 83. These films are doing great on box office. However, there are some films that Bollywood fans are eagerly waiting for to arrive. So, in this video we will tell you list of blockbuster films that will see a box office release in the year 2022. Watch video to find out.Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Dances Her Heart Out At A Friends Engagement Party, Video Goes Viral On Internet | Watch