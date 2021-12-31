Year Ender 2021: List of Natural Disaster Took Place in India | Must Watch:
Here is the video which shows natural disaster took place in India in year 2021. Uttarakhand Flood- Date : 7 February 2021, Assam Earthquake- Date : 28 April, Time: 7:51am, Cyclone Tauktae- May 14 to May 19, Cyclonic Storm Yaas- Duration of the cyclone – May 23 to May 28 and Maharashtra Flood – Rainfall Started on 22 July.Also Read - Year Ender 2021: From Kareena-Saif To Kapil-Ginni, Celebs Who Were Blessed With Babies This Year Also Read - Year Ender 2021: #BTSButter to #VicKat, Top Entertainment Hashtags of The Year Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan: Make-up Artist's Incredible Transformation Into Shah Rukh Khan Shocks People | Viral Video