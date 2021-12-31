Here is the video which shows natural disaster took place in India in year 2021. Uttarakhand Flood- Date : 7 February 2021, Assam Earthquake- Date : 28 April, Time: 7:51am, Cyclone Tauktae- May 14 to May 19, Cyclonic Storm Yaas- Duration of the cyclone – May 23 to May 28 and Maharashtra Flood – Rainfall Started on 22 July.