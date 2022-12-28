Year Ender 2022 : From Kohli’s Century To Rise Of SKY, Reviewing Some Off-Balanced Cricket Moments From The Year | Watch Video

Some of the great moments from international cricket throughout the year as we get ready to say goodbye to the year 2022.

Sports: The Christmas season is already in full flow, and in three days the globe will say goodbye to another exciting year and usher in 2023. Additionally, it was an interesting year from a sports standpoint, particularly in the world of cricket, which saw a number of memorable moments in both the men’s and women’s international matches. 2022 had it everything, from the emergence of “Bazball” with Virat Kohli reaching a historic milestone to the several giant-killing deeds in a single event. Watch video

Written By: Piyush Kumar