Year Ender 2022: Priyanka Chopra To Janhvi Kapoor, This Year These B-Town Celebs Slayed The Red Carpet In Phenomenal Style- Watch

Year Ender 2022: There have been countless red carpet events throughout 2022, with even more tuxedos and gowns to walk down them. But this year it was the most daring red carpet looks that made an impression. Those that surprised and delighted, and pushed the boundaries of what traditional red carpet attire looks like. Bollywood celebrities came in their best avatars for the star-studded event and made some serious head turns. From Kiara Advani’s red gown to Rakul Preet’s black body-grasping ensemble, here are a few best outfits worn by B-Town celebs in 2022.