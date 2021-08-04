Singer – Rapper Honey Singh Case : Yo Yo Honey Singh is one of those celebrities’ who gets caught in the controversies every time because of some reason. Recently, his wife has accused him of domestic violence. On Monday, Shalini lodged an FIR against honey singh in Delhi’s Tis Hazari court. Not just this, Shalini has made some serious allegations against Honey Singh like Physical Abuse, Verbal, Mental Abuse and Emotional Abuse. To know more watch the full video.Also Read - When Honey Singh’s Wife Shalini Talwar Reacted to Shah Rukh Khan Slapping Him During a Concert | Throwback