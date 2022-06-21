The combination of popular physical and mental exercises that is practiced by thousands of people across the globe is none other than Yoga. Whether you are young or old, overweight or fit, yoga has the power to calm the mind and strengthen the body. If you’re new to Yoga, it can feel intimidating and be difficult to know exactly where and how to get started. But now you don’t have to worry because if you are a beginner, then this video is just for you. From Gomukhasana To Bakasana, Yoga Instructor Dr. Purnajita Sen, FITTR, demonstrates 5 simple Yoga Asanas that you can start with if you are beginner.