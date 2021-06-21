Studies have revealed that around 74% of women and 80% of men are suffering from various mental health issues such as stress, anxiety, and depression. There are several ways to deal with this serious health condition. But, did you know yoga asanas are one of the ancient practices that are used to relieve stress and anxiety? Yes, practicing yoga can actually help you reduce stress and depression symptoms. Today, we are celebrating International Yoga day and to join us we have yoga expert Abhishek Otwal, who explains yoga asanas for stress and anxiety.