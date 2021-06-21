Can yoga help me boost immunity? Can doing asanas help us strengthen our immunity system? The answer is yes. Regular practice of yoga can help build the body’s strength to fight foreign virus attacks. On this International Yoga Day let’s learn some of the asanas that can help us build a strong immunity which can also help us win the fight against coronavirus. To help us know more about yoga asanas that can boost your immune system asanas and the right way to perform them we have with us yoga expert Abhishek Otwal.