Yogi Adityanath pays floral tribute to India’s first Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on December 15 paid floral tribute to India’s first Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his death anniversary, in Lucknow.He said, “We are paying tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. We all know Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel as a great freedom fighter. Today’s India is formed of the dreams of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.”