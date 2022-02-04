Yogi Adityanath Vs Chandrashekhar: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today (Friday) filed his nomination from the Gorakhpur Sadar (Urban) Vidhan Sabha seat with Union Home Minister Amit Shah by his side. The eastern Uttar Pradesh seat is crucial for the BJP in many ways. A comprehensive victory here would answer to critics of the Yogi-style of functioning. However, the entry of Chandrashekhar Azad, chief of Bhim Army, has made the contest significant, at least for the watchers. It is Yogi Adityanath’s first fight for the MLA seat, though he has represented Gorakhpur as a Member of Parliament in 1998, 1999, 2004, 2009 and 2014. It would be interesting to see how Chandrashekhar’s entry into this seat will affect the outcome of elections. Though the battle between Yogi Adityanath and Chandra Shekhar will mainly be about perception, the Bhim Army hopes that other opposition parties will not field their candidates in Gorakhpur and support Chandra Shekhar.Also Read - Zee Opinion Poll: Neck And Neck Fight Predicted Between BJP And Samajwadi Party In Western UP

Meanwhile, Yogi Adityanath continues to be the most popular choice for the Chief Minister in Uttar Pradesh. The Zee Opinion Poll found Yogi to be the most preferred CM choice with 48% of people favouring him in the Purvanchal region and Akhilesh Yadav at a distant second with 35%. Will the popularity of CM at his home turf in Gorakhpur take him through the finish line? Or is there still a possibility of an upset win – we will come to know on March 10.