If you are health conscious and looking for a healthy and time-saving snack, opt for yogurt. This snack quite healthy and can keep you satisfied for long preventing you from overeating, and thus increase your weight. Being rich in protein, yogurt can help your body in cell growth, repairing damaged tissue, and building muscle mass. Also, yogurt contains a rich amount of probiotics that are known to keep your gut healthy. A healthy gut is neccessary for your overall wellness. It can prevent digestive issues like constipation, irritable bowel syndrome, etc. It also contains calcium, a nutrient essential for strong bones and for preventing osteoporosis. Calcium also helps in the optimal function of your vital organs. Apart from these, yogurt helps in the full recovery after a strainful workout session. Additionally, it keeps your iodine level in check. To know about its use, watch this video.